Estadão Content 07/20/2023 – 20:19

The Federal Police Attaché in Rome received this Thursday, 20th, the files from the security cameras of Fiumicino, the Italian capital’s International Airport, which recorded the alleged hostilities towards Minister Alexandre de Moraes last Friday, 14th.

The corporation is now awaiting approval from the Italian authorities for the recordings to be transferred to investigators in Brazil, through the international legal cooperation channel.

The investigators’ expectation is that the recordings can resolve contradictions in the versions given by those investigated for alleged hostility to Alexandre de Moraes.

The main targets of the investigation are Andréia Mantovani and Roberto Mantovani Filho. They had their house searched by the PF this Wednesday, the 18th, to supply the inquiry into alleged crimes of injury, persecution and contempt. The steps are questioned by constitutionalists.

Before the recordings from the airport reached the PF in Rome, the defense of the suspects of having harassed the STF minister delivered, this Wednesday, 19, to the investigators, a video. The images, according to a report by attorney Ralph Tórtima Filho, show the minister calling one of the alleged aggressors a “bandit”.