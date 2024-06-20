Search and seizure orders were issued for those investigated in Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul and Santa Catarina

The PF (Federal Police) launched the 28th phase of the Lesa Pátria operation this Thursday (June 20, 2024). In a statement, the corporation said that the objective is “identify people who financed and promoted it” the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8, 2023.

In total, 27 court warrants are being executed (15 search and seizure warrants and 12 personal searches) in Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul and Santa Catarina.

The PF reported that the unavailability of goods, assets and values ​​of those being investigated was determined. “It is determined that the value of damage caused to public property could reach the figure of R$40 million”says the statement.

According to the police, the facts investigated constitute, in theory, the crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement to crime, destruction and deterioration or destruction of specially protected property.

“Investigations remain ongoing, and Operation Lesa Pátria becomes permanent, with periodic updates on the number of court warrants issued, people captured and fugitives”declared the PF.

Previous phases

The 27th phase was carried out on May 23, 2024. 20 court orders were served in the States of Paraná (7), Goiás (1), Mato Grosso (1), São Paulo (7) and Rondônia (2).

The 26th phase was carried out on April 16, 2024. 18 search and seizure warrants were executed in 8 States (Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Rio Grande do Norte, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Tocantins) .

The 25th phase was carried out on February 29, 2024. 3 arrest requests were fulfilled in São Paulo and the Federal District. And also 24 search and seizure warrants.

The 24th phase was carried out on January 18, 2024. 10 search and seizure warrants were executed, 8 in Rio and 2 in Brasília.

The 23rd phase was carried out on January 8, 2024. The STF issued 46 search and seizure warrants and 1 arrest warrant. On January 24, agents carried out another 3 search and seizure warrants.

A 22nd phase was carried out on November 30, 2023. The STF issued 25 search and seizure warrants and 3 arrest warrants.

The 21st phase was carried out on November 28, 2023. 7 search and seizure warrants and 1 arrest warrant were issued by the STF.

The 20th phase was carried out on November 21, 2023. Agents arrested 2 targets and executed 10 search and seizure warrants.

The 19th phase was carried out on October 25, 2023. 13 search and seizure warrants were executed as determined by the STF in Cuiabá (MT), Cáceres (MT), Santos (SP), São Gonçalo (RJ) and in Brasília (DF ). Additionally, 5 people were arrested.

The 18th phase was carried out on September 29, 2023. The target was reserve general Ridauto Lúcio Fernandes. He was director of the Logistics Department of the Ministry of Health, under the command of Eduardo Pazuelloin 2021. He was dismissed on December 31, 2022, the last day of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The 17th phase was held on September 27, 2023. The PF arrested Aildo Francisco Lima, accused of doing a live broadcast sitting in the chair of STF minister Alexandre de Moraes during the extremist acts of January 8.

The 16th phase was carried out on September 5, 2023. 53 search and seizure warrants were executed as determined by the STF in São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Ceará, Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina and Paraná.

The 15th phase was carried out on August 29, 2023. 2 search and seizure warrants were executed in Goiânia (GO) and Piracanjuba (GO) against the state deputy Amauri Ribeiro (União Brasil-GO).

The 14th phase was carried out on August 17, 2023. The PF arrested a pastor and a gospel singer for the acts of January 8 in searches that targeted suspects of promoting the “Selma Festival”, a codename used to refer to extremist acts

The 13th phase was carried out on June 27, 2023. The agents executed 1 search and seizure warrant in Itapetininga (SP) against a possible financier. O Power360 discovered that he was Milton de Oliveira Júnior, owner of a radio station formerly affiliated with Young pan in the city of São Paulo.

The 12th phase was carried out on May 23, 2023. 4 search and seizure warrants and 1 preventive arrest warrant were executed in the Federal District.

The 11th phase was carried out on May 11, 2023. 22 search and seizure warrants were executed in São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraná, in addition to the freezing of R$40 million in assets of those involved.

The 10th phase was carried out on April 18, 2023. 16 preventive arrest warrants and 22 search and seizure warrants were served in 7 states and the Federal District.

The 9th phase was completed on March 23, 2023. On that occasion, the reserve major of the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District), Cláudio Mendes dos Santos, 49 years old, was arrested. He was accused of managing the money used to finance extremist acts.

The 8th phase was launched on March 17, 2023 with the aim of arresting 32 January 8 extremists. Police action was carried out in 9 states and the Federal District.

The 7th phase was carried out on March 7, 2023. 3 extremists were arrested and the police carried out 8 search and seizure warrants in Minas Gerais and Paraná.

The 6th phase was carried out on February 14, 2023. 8 preventive arrest warrants and 13 search and seizure warrants were served in Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraná, São Paulo and Sergipe.

The 5th phase, on February 7, 2023, led to the arrest of 4 agents from the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District) who were allegedly involved in the extremist acts of January 8.

Among those arrested was Federal District Military Police colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime Barreto, responsible for the sector that planned security for the Esplanada dos Ministérios on the day of the events. In addition to him, the following were arrested:

captain Josiel Pereira César;

Major Flávio Silvestre de Alencar;

Lieutenant Rafael Pereira Martins.

On February 3, agents carried out the 4th phase of the operation in 5 states and the Federal District. In total, 3 preventive arrest warrants and 14 search and seizure warrants were served in the states of Rondônia, Goiás, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Mato Grosso and the Federal District.

O Power360 found that one of those arrested at this stage was the former president of the CDL (Chamber of Store Managers) of Rio Verde (GO), Lucimário Benedito Camargo, known as Mário Furacão. Former candidate for state deputy William Ferreira da Silvaknown as “Weatherman” He was also arrested in Rondônia. A legislative police officer from the Federal Senate who has not yet been identified was one of the search and seizure targets of the operation.

On January 27, 2023, the corporation carried out the 3rd phase of the operation in Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Espírito Santo and the Federal District. The agents carried out 11 arrest warrants and 27 search and seizure warrants.

Bolsonaro’s nephew, Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus, known as Léo Índio, was one of the targets in the last phase. O Power360 found that PF agents carried out a search and seizure warrant at his residence.

The 2nd phase of Lesa Pátria was carried out on January 23, 2023 with the arrest of Antônio Cláudio Alves Ferreira, who invaded the Planalto Palace and destroyed a 17th century clock during the events of January 8. Ferreira was arrested in Uberlândia (MG) and taken to the headquarters of the Federal Police Superintendence in Brasília.