Amount was seized during an operation aimed at a bribe payment scheme involving a state university

A Federal Police (Federal Police) seized BRL 3.2 million in cash hidden in garbage bags during an operation aimed at a bribe payment scheme involving the UERR (State University of Roraima).

The agents served 2 search and seizure warrants issued by the Roraima State Court of Criminal Organizations on Thursday night (17.Aug.2023).

The investigation of the case began after receiving information about a payment of bribes related to the hiring of an engineering company.

The company would have been the winner of a bid worth BRL 16 million less than a week ago, according to the Federal Police. in note. The warrants were served at the company and at the home of the brother of one of the partners, where the bags with the money were located.

The police also seized cell phones and documents, in addition to 5,000 liters of fuel illegally stored in the residence.

O Power360 contacted the UERR press office, but did not receive a response until 8.30 pm on Friday (Aug 18). The space remains open for future demonstrations.