06/07/2023 – 7:31 pm

The right-hand man of the former president, Colonel Mauro Cid testified this Tuesday about documents found on his cell phone that would serve as the basis for the call-up of the military and the illegal seizure of power. The Federal Police located Colonel Mauro Cid, the draft of a decree for the Guarantee of Law and Order (GLO) and studies that would support a possible coup d’état, reported this Wednesday (07/06) by vehicles of the Brazilian media.

The GLO is an instrument that allows the President of the Republic to summon the Armed Forces to restore public order in exceptional situations.

Cid appeared for a deposition at the PF headquarters in Brasília this Tuesday, by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, but remained silent. There is no information on whether or not Bolsonaro was aware of the documentation gathered by his former assistant.

The PF would have come across the material in early May, after launching an operation to investigate fraud in the vaccination cards of the former president, his family members and advisors. Cid was one of those arrested at the time, in addition to Sergeant Luis Marcos dos Reis.

In cell phone conversations, in addition to exchanging documents to support a possible coup, the pair would also have discussed how to convince military authorities to join or collaborate with the GLO. Cid’s subordinate, Reis was heard this Wednesday as part of the same investigation.

According to the newspaper O Globo, the PF would work with two hypotheses: the first, that the efforts would be inserted in the context of the January 8 coup attempt, and the second, that the draft of the GLO would prepare the ground for the draft of the coup found in the house of Bolsonaro’s former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres.

