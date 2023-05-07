In all, there are already 14 dead in a week; region is known for strong illegal mining activity

The body of a woman, with signs of sexual violence and hanging, was found inside the Yanomami indigenous land, in Roraima, this Saturday (May 6, 2023). The victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

According to the PF (Federal Police), she was located in an area close to the place where the bodies of 8 prospectors were found, on Tuesday (2.May). The woman’s body has already been removed to Boa Vista, where it will undergo examinations and expertise by the IML (Legal Medical Institute).

With this one more victim, the death toll in less than a week in the region reaches 14. In confrontation with the police forces, 4 prospectors were killed, 1 Yanomami was killed and 2 others were injured, this time in the Uxiú region, where there is a strong presence of illegal mining activity.

The wave of violence took a delegation from the federal government to Roraima at the beginning of the week.

Ministers Nísia Trindade (Health), Marina Silva (Environment and Climate Change) and Sônia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples) went to the state to announce measures to intensify actions for the removal of miners and health care for indigenous communities.

One of the announcements was the expansion in more 220 agents of the National Security Force in Yanomami territory. According to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, they will help to remove illegal miners from the area.

In addition, the government must intensify intelligence work to identify who finances and provides economic and logistical support to the garimpeiros who resist.

With information from Brazil Agency.