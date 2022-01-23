The Federal Police launched an investigation to investigate the reasons for the change in the color of the waters in the Tapajós River, in Alter do Chão, Pará. The corporation sent experts to the region and intends to fly over the area this Monday, 24th. will be carried out with two aircraft from the Chico Mendes Institute for Conservation and Biodiversity, which will arrive this Sunday, 23, at the site, the PF also informed.

The group that must attend the affected region will also be made up of members of the Public Ministry, technicians from the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources and researchers from the Federal University of Oeste do Pará.

According to the PF, the inspection will analyze the extent of the stain that is causing the change in the color of the Tapajós River, in addition to collecting samples of the turbid water in different parts of the river for later analysis and an expert report. The investigation was officially opened on Thursday, the 20th.

The corporation also indicated that technicians from Ibama and the Pará Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability, with support from the Fire Department, started on Wednesday, 19, an emergency inspection of the Tapajós River. Samples were collected and sent for analysis after the water showed a cloudy color – not characteristic in the region.

This Friday, the 21st, the Federal Public Ministry sent requests to Ibama and the Environment Secretariat to inform them what measures they are taking to contain damage to the Tapajós River, in the western region of Pará.

The Attorney’s Office also asked the Federal University of Western Pará (Ufopa) to inform if there are studies on the turbidity of the waters and on cases of mercury contamination in the human and animal population in the region.

The agency also decided to invite researchers, public agencies and entities and organized civil society to discuss measures to contain the advance of pollution in the Tapajós river bed.

