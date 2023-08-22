Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2023 – 5:05 pm

In the report in which the set of jewelry seized by the Revenue Service with a delegation from the Bolsonaro government in October 2021 valued at BRL 5.1 million, the Federal Police stated that the objects had ‘usage marks’ and would need to undergo a ‘removal procedure’. overhaul and specialized repairs’, aiming at maintaining its ‘integrity’.

Experts do not exactly indicate the origin of the traces of use on the pieces – whether the gift from the Saudi king was already second-hand or whether the wear on the jewelry was due to lack of zeal in transport or subsequent packaging by the Bolsonaro government.

Dating back to June, the document also shows how the jewelry given to President Jair Bolsonaro by Saudi Arabia ‘has a stylized design and exclusive model without information publicly disclosed in the trade’. The PF even asked the Chopard manufacturer for official information about the parts.

The report was prepared by technicians from the Mineralogy and Gemology Laboratories of the National Institute of Criminalistics and the Microtrace Laboratory. During the investigation, ‘sensitive and fragile points’ were identified in the jewels ‘with risk of disengagement of part of their segments’.

According to the specialists who analyzed the set, the ‘weakness’ points found in the pieces were not ‘easily detectable with the naked eye, not harming their aesthetics with the naked eye’. On the other hand, the group pointed out the need for ‘services for reviewing, checking and repairing the conditions of the setting, with simple recovery actions in order to guarantee the integrity of the parts for safe use as a movable asset resistant to exposure manipulation’.

The document was drawn up in the midst of an investigation into whether the former president tried to improperly appropriate gifts from Saudi Arabia instead of returning them to the Union’s collection. In recent weeks, investigations by the Federal Police have shown that the extent of the scheme would be greater, including the sale of gifts given to the former Chief Executive by authorities from other countries.

Now, the Federal Police continues to prepare expert reports on other sets of jewels, at the heart of Operation Lucas 12:2. As shown the Estadãothe PF suspects that Bolsonaro and his main advisors, including Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, would have used the same modus operandi to withdraw from the country at least four sets of gifts received by the former Chief Executive on international trips, while leader of State .

– A set of the Chopard brand containing a pen, a ring, a pair of cufflinks, an Arabic rosary (“masbaha”) – a gift received by the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, after a trip to Saudi Arabia, in October 2021

– A jewelry kit containing a ring, cufflinks, an Islamic rosary (“masbaha”) and a white gold Rolex watch – a gift given to former President Jair Bolsonaro when he visited Saudi Arabia in October 2019

– A sculpture of a golden boat and a sculpture of a golden palm tree – delivered to the former president on November 16, 2021, when he attended the Business Seminar of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, in the city of Manama, Bahrain

– A Patek Philippe watch – possibly received by Bolsonaro during his official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain on November 16, 2021.