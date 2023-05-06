Agents will analyze items from Chopard, a luxury brand, sent by the government of Saudi Arabia to the former president of Brazil

The PF (Federal Police) will send experts to Switzerland to analyze the value of Chopard jewelry donated to former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by the government of Saudi Arabia. Agents must meet with the jewelry makers at the headquarters of the Swiss luxury personal accessories brand, in Geneva, to prepare a report with the price of the items. The values ​​of a watch and a necklace and earrings and cufflinks will be determined.