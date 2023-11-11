Operation Trapiche unfolded in Goiás; man was heard this night by police officers in a videoconference

This Friday (November 10, 2023), in Goiás, the PF executed a search and seizure warrant against a new suspect of being part of the group recruited by Hezbollah in Brazil. According to the newspaper The globethe man was interviewed by police officers this evening in a videoconference.

This was the 12th operation of search and seizure carried out by operation Trapiche, which also had targets in Minas Gerais, São Paulo and the Federal District. On Wednesday (November 8, 2023), the PF served 2 temporary arrest warrants for Brazilians suspected of planning terrorist attacks on synagogues and Jewish buildings in Brazil. The actions are part of the Trapiche operation.

Those involved must answer for the crimes of establishing or joining a terrorist organization and carrying out preparatory acts of terrorism. The sentences together, if added together, reach 15 years and 6 months in prison. The crimes are non-bailable and cannot be granted grace, amnesty or pardon.

Still according to The globe, one of the search targets reportedly reported in a statement to the PF that he had taken a trip to the capital of Lebanon, Beirut. In the country, a person would have offered him “purchasing a taxi to work and collect data from people“. The man, called “the boss” would also have explained to him that he needed people capable of “kill and kidnap” and that the work “it was not a clean activity“.

The suspect would have received around US$600, equivalent to R$3,000, from Hezbollah.

The newspaper also states that the PF suspects that the Lebanese extremist group tried to entice a group of Brazilians. The PF would still be looking for a Lebanese and a Syrian with Brazilian nationality who are abroad.

In June, a Brazilian who was about to leave the country to join the Islamic State was arrested by the PF at Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo.