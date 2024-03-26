Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/26/2024 – 22:01

The Federal Police concluded the investigation opened in November last year to determine whether former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) harassed a humpback whale during a jet ski trip in São Sebastião, on the coast of São Paulo.

After five months, the investigation was closed without indicting the former president. The information was released by reporter Bruno Tavares, from Rede Globo and G1, and confirmed by Estadão.

It is now up to the Federal Public Ministry to decide whether or not it sees elements to file a complaint. The agency may also request additional measures.

Delegate Breno Adami Zandonadi concluded that there is no evidence that Bolsonaro knew he was committing a crime. He stated that the approach was “inappropriate”, but he saw no intention of harassing the whale.

“It can be seen that the investigated Jair Messias Bolsonaro was not aware of the illegality of his behavior, as he posted the video on the internet as a form of admiration for the animals, without imagining that the fact could generate a criminal case. Therefore, I believe that there was no intention to molest or cause any offense to the animals seen by those investigated”, says an excerpt from the investigation report.

In testimony, Bolsonaro confirmed that he came across the whale on the tour, which was recorded on video, but claimed that he took the necessary precautions to not hinder the animal's movement.

Lawyer Paulo Amador da Cunha Bueno, who represents the former president, stated in a statement that the public sector was mobilized “unnecessarily”. “Even generating absolutely unreasonable costs for the State.”

The legislation provides for a penalty of up to five years in prison, in addition to a fine, for fishing or “any form of intentional molestation” of all cetacean species in the country.

The Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) has a complementary ordinance that prohibits approaching any whale with the engine in gear closer than 100 meters.