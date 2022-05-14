The Federal Police’s conclusion was the basis for the Public Ministry’s request to archive Operation Spoofing in April

THE Operation Spoofing was closed by the PF (Federal Police) without identifying the existence of masterminds in the invasion of messaging apps of authorities and members of the Lava Jato operation.

The inquiry was launched on July 23, 2019 and ran for 2 and a half years. In the final report, the corporation concluded that the hackers who invaded the messaging apps of Lava Jato prosecutors and then judge Sergio Moro were not paid or ordered by third parties.

The request for shelving the operation on alleged masterminds was made by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) on April 12, based on the PF report. The information was published by the magazine Look and confirmed by Power 360.

Here are the entirety of report from the PF (9.8 MB) and from the request file (52 KB) of the Public Prosecutor Wellington Divino Marques de Oliveira, published exclusively by the Power 360.

In conclusion, the PF says that the analysis of the emails and seized materials, submitted to the crossing with the financial transactions of the hacker Walter Delgatti Neto and others involved, does not allow “identify an agent who required defendants to initiate or continue invading devices under the provision of any type of advantage.”

The document also exempts former minister Antonio Palocci, one of Lava Jato’s targets, from involvement in alleged payment for hacker invasions.

The manifestation of the MPF has not yet been appreciated by Judge Ricardo Leite, of the 10th Federal Court of the Judiciary Section of the Federal District, but must be accepted by the Justice.

The leak of conversations between Moro, the former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol and other members of Lava Jato became known as “Jet leak”. reported by website intercept Brazilindicated, among other things, an alleged collusion against the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN).

The conversations increased pressure for Moro’s declaration of partiality in the Supreme Court, where an appeal by PT had been pending since 2018.

In a strategy to avoid a “greater damage” to the operation, the Minister of the Court Edson Fachinrapporteur for Lava Jato, decided to annul the 4 criminal actions against Lula in Curitiba and restart the cases in the Federal Court of the DF. The decision overturned the PT’s two convictions.

Fachin’s move sought to nullify, by table, Lula’s appeal that indicated Moro’s suspicion. It didn’t work out. The 2nd Panel judged the appeal anyway and declared the former judge partial against the PT in March of last year. THE plenary validated the decision in June.

The conversations between Moro and Deltan, although not properly used as evidence by the Supreme, were cited by the ministers.

“We are not talking here about illicit evidence. I said very clearly, that I brought this here to show the barbarism that we have incurred and there has been no one so far able to say that there was a false data in these revelations.”, said Gilmar Mendes, at the trial of Moro’s suspicion.

“Either the hacker is a fiction writer or we are facing a major scandal, and no matter the outcome of this trial, the demoralization of justice has already occurred. The Curitiba court is known worldwide as a court of exception.”