Lawyer for the trio suspected of harassing the minister, Ralph Tórtima, says he delivered the entire recording to the corporation

the dispatch of Federal Police (Federal Police) on the video presented by the lawyer Ralph Tórtima –responsible for the defense of the trio suspected of harassing the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes– says it is not “possible to certify the completeness, integrity of the data”. O Power360 had access to an excerpt of the document.

In the document, the PF further alleges that the material attached to the inquiry by the suspects’ lawyer did not come from a “original device” –cell phone of Alex Zanatta, who made the recording– and, therefore, it would not be possible to certify the “integrality” of the data. To be valid as proof of the investigation, the corporation says that the material should have been extracted “expertly”.

According to PF investigators, the suspects took the stand without their cell phones to prevent the extraction of the material at that time. On the same day, Rosa Weber authorized a search and seizure against the trio, in order to obtain the telephone sets.

In an interview with Power360, on Thursday (July 20, 2023) Tórtima declared that the video is about 10 seconds long and was recorded by suspect Alex Zanatta, 41 years old. The material would have been recorded in a vertical position and recorded the moment when Moraes would have called Zanatta “bandit”.

In the next few days, the PF should hear the minister and his family members about the harassment at Rome International Airport (Italy).

Understand the chronology narrated by the lawyer Ralph Tórtima Power360according to the version of the accused:

The couple Mantovani and Zanatta disembarked from a flight and went to the VIP lounge at Rome International Airport (Italy). At this point, the defense reported that they still had not seen Alexandre de Moraes;

When passing through the entrance to the VIP room, Roberto saw the minister entering the reserved area and warned the family;

The suspects tried to enter the VIP room, but were told it was full. Andreia went to reception and criticized the fact that she couldn’t enter;



At that moment, according to the suspects’ lawyer, Moraes’ son, Alexandre Barci, would have “offenses” to Andreia;

Because of the alleged offenses made by the minister’s son to his wife, Roberto Mantovani would have brushed Alexandre Barci off with his arm. The defense could not say if there was a slap or if the suspect pushed the minister’s son.

Moraes’ son would have asked if the businessman wanted “argument”. Robert replied that no ”;



After the criticism, the couple Mantovani and Zanatta went to another VIP lounge at the airport, but they also failed to enter. Therefore, they returned to the place where Moraes was;

Upon returning to the room, Moraes’ son would have returned to insult Andreia. The situation would have been calmed down by other people who were at the scene;

Moraes reportedly took his son out of the VIP room and spoke with him privately. Then, the minister himself allegedly took photographs of the suspects and said that they would be identified upon arrival in Brazil;

Zanatta would have started to record the minister and questioned whether the statement would be a threat. At that moment, Moraes would have called the Mantovani couple’s son-in-law “ bandit ”.



Moraes and his son returned to the room after the disagreement.

Watch the full interview (14min25s):

THE CASE

Moraes was returning from a lecture at the International Law Forum, held at University of Sienawhen he was harassed by the group, according to the PF.

The suspects allegedly cursed the minister of “bandit, communist and bought”. Roberto Mantovani would even have physically attacked Moraes’ son with a blow to the face, when he intervened in the discussion in defense of his father.

Roberto Mantovani, Andreia Mantovani and Alex Zanatta landed on Saturday morning (July 15) at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. PF agents were on site at the time of disembarkation. The corporation investigates whether there was a crime against honor and threat.

