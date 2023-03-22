In addition to the senator, a prosecutor was also targeted; agents serve arrest warrants and search and seizure in 4 states

The PF (Federal Police) carried out this Wednesday (22.Mar.2023) an operation to dismantle an alleged criminal organization that planned attacks against authorities and public servants.

Among the targets of the criminal group was Senator Sergio Moro (Union Brazil-PR). On his profile on social networks, Moro thanked the operation and said that he should comment on the case in the afternoon.

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, also spoke about the work carried out by the PF. On his Twitter profile, the minister informed, without mentioning any names, that a senator and a prosecutor would be among the targets of the criminal group.

In all, 7 preventive arrest warrants, 4 temporary arrest warrants and 24 search and seizure requests will be served in the states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Rondônia, São Paulo and Paraná.

According to information from the PF, the attacks planned by the criminals included homicides and extortion through kidnapping. The crimes would be carried out in at least 5 units of the Federation: Rondônia, Paraná, Federal District, Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo.

The investigation indicates that the attacks could occur simultaneously, and the main investigated were in the states of São Paulo and Paraná.