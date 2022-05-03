According to an investigation, the gang started illegal activities in 2019; damage is estimated at R$ 15 million

A criminal organization that practiced a financial pyramid scheme and crimes against the National Financial System is the target of Operation Quéfren, by the Federal Police, this Tuesday (May 3, 2022). The PF estimates that at least 120 people have been injured, with a loss of R$15 million.

In total, the agents fulfill 11 warrants issued by the 1st Federal Court of Itajaí (SC), 3 of them for temporary arrest and 8 for search and seizure, at addresses in the Santa Catarina cities of Balneário Camboriú, Tubarão and Camboriú and also in the São Paulo city of Barueri. . The PF is still blocking and seizing assets on behalf of the organization’s natural and legal persons.

The criminals were indicted for crimes of criminal organization, embezzlement, money laundering and crimes against the national financial system.

Historic

According to the investigation, the gang has around 20 people and started illegal activities in 2019, through the creation of companies that operated in the form of digital banking, without authorization from the Central Bank and the CVM (Securities Commission). The group acted with the false promise of returns above market interest, raising financial resources in the form of cash deposits or through cryptocurrency trading.

“It was possible to identify that the main company involved closed its activities in 2021, claiming that all client investments would be blocked in a cryptocurrency brokerage account”, declared the PF in a note. “Later, the same company filed a police report accusing an Italian celebrity of appropriating the funds. It is suspected, however, that they may be fictitious stories with the aim of the investigated to pretend to be victims and evade the charge of investors.”

The name of the operation refers to the 2nd largest monument in Ancient Egypt, the Pyramid of Khafre, built more than 4,500 years ago.

With information from Brazil Agency.