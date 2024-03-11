The operation to recapture Deibson Nascimento and Rogério Mendonça enters its 27th day this Monday (11.mar)

The PF (Federal Police) released this Monday (March 11, 2024) images of possible disguises that Deibson Nascimento and Rogério Mendonça, the 2 fugitives from the Federal Penitentiary of Mossoró (RN), may be using during their escape in the western region of State.

The montages also present details of the appearances of the 2 fugitives, such as, for example, moles and facial features. The recapture operation entered its 27th day this Monday.

See the images released by the PF:

The PF has mobilized teams to prevent the “support network” of the Red Command can provide supplies for the fugitives. On February 29, they were seen by residents in the backyard of a house. The police surrounded the entire area but did not find them.

The teams have already arrested 6 people suspected of helping the 2 men escape. The last detainee is indicated as “partner” by Rogério and Deibson. He was arrested in Ceará.