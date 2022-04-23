Document was sent in response to the lawsuit filed in March by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP)

The director general of PF (Federal Police), Marcio Nunes de Oliveirasaid this Friday (22.Apr.2022), in a document sent to STF (Supreme Federal Court), that the exchanges carried out in the body are constitutional. The text was sent in response to the action filed by the senator Randolfe Rodrigues (AP-Net) on March 3. read the intact (308 KB).

Nunes declared that the command of the units subordinated to the Ministry of Justice aims to “in the best interest of management”. Said substitutions are “legitimate and desired” and have character “intrinsically administrative and managerial, without interfering with the activities of the Federal Judiciary Police”.

He stated that appointing and dismissing directors and regional superintendents is part of the attribution of the director general of the PF. He also said that Caio Rodrigo Pelim, the new director of the Federal Police’s investigation and fight against organized crime and corruption, “meets requirements” of the position he now holds.

“It is also noteworthy that administrative acts, by their nature, must be subject to the criteria of convenience and opportunity, and there is no irregularity in the changes of command of subordinate units”said Nunes.

For the director general of the Federal Police, Randolfe’s request, in ordering the PF not to make any changes in the directorates, “violates constitutional dictates”.

“The appointment and dismissal of the positions in question take place ad nutum [a qualquer momento], which places the contested act within the scope of administrative discretion, and there can be no judgment regarding the judgment of convenience and opportunity, under penalty of violation, in the event, of the principle of separation of Powers”says Nunes.

Understand

Randolfe asked the Court, on March 3, to prevent the director general of the PF from making changes to the functions of the corporation, in order to avoid “undue interference by the executive branch in the core activities of the Federal Police”until the conclusion of investigations against those investigated with privileged jurisdiction.

The senator requested that no changes be made to commissioned functions of the Dicor (Directorate for Investigating and Combating Organized Crime) and the DIP (Directorate of Police Intelligence), in addition to its subordinate bodies. Randolfe also asked that any future changes in positions be requested from the STF.

Dicor (Directorate for Investigation and Combating Organized Crime) covers important investigative sectors for the corporation, such as Cinq (Coordination of Inquiry in Higher Courts), responsible for administering inquiries against politicians and authorities.

On March 17, Minister Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) changed the direction of the PF’s investigation and fight against organized crime and corruption. The former superintendent of Ceará Caio Rodrigo Pellim took the place of delegate Luis Flávio Zampronha.

On April 4, Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes gave Nunes 10 days to comment on Randolfe’s request.