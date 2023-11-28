Andrei Rodrigues stated that the president determined a “hybrid system” and that Amaro’s talk does not affect the decision

The general director of the PF (Federal Police), Andrei Rodrigues, refuted this Tuesday (28.Nov.2023) the speech of the minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), general Marco Antônio Amaro dos Santos, about the president’s security Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). As shown by the Power360 on Monday (Nov 27), the military said that “no participation” of the corporation under presidential protection. “President Lula determined a hybrid system, and published a decree to that effect. The PF is fulfilling what was decided by President Lula. Comments from third parties do not change the legislation, nor the president’s decisions.”Andrei told Power360.