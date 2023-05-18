The director general of the PF (Federal Police), Andrei Rodrigues, is part of the Brazilian government entourage that left for Japan on Wednesday (May 17, 2023). The purpose of the visit of the head of the corporation is to sign a bilateral cooperation agreement with the NPA (National Police Agency of Japan, in free translation).

Andrei will meet on Friday (May 19) with Japanese police officials. In addition, a PF international cooperation representative also accompanies the director. The Flight of the Entourage Lula (PT) should land in Japan at the beginning of the morning on Friday, Tokyo time (12:00 on Thursday at Brasilia time).

The agreement must be signed along the lines of the model established with Argentina, in January, and with China, in April. A bilateral agreement document will be signed by both countries.

Andrei wants to establish a PF representation in Japan. In Brazil, Tokyo already has representatives linked to the Japanese embassy.

Here are other points that should be addressed in the agreement:

cooperation agreement of escaped Brazilian and Japanese criminals;

immigration relationship agreement between countries;

bilateral police training;

statement against cybercrime;

The PF assesses that cooperation between the countries is important due to the intense flow of Brazilians residing in Japan and Japanese living in Brazil.