Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/10/2023 – 18:06

Dozens of dredgers – a vessel used in mining – were destroyed by the Federal Police (PF) and the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) in an operation to combat illegal gold extraction in the bed of the Madeira River, in Porto Old.

In total, 144 ferries used by miners in the region were destroyed. The practice is permitted by law in the case of an environmental crime, to prevent new infractions. The work involved 60 federal police officers and four Ibama employees and lasted through Monday and Tuesday in the operation called Liquid Metal.

The PF estimates that each dredger emits four tons of pollutants, through the burning of fuel, and half a kilo of mercury per week.

Mercury is used in mining due to its ability to adhere to gold, which facilitates the separation of the precious metal. After this selection, the metal is heated until it evaporates. Most of it goes into the atmosphere and, with the rain, reaches rivers. As it is a highly toxic metal, it can compromise the health of animals and humans.

“We managed to achieve the objective of minimizing mining activity in the State’s rivers, which only causes harm to the population”, says delegate Larissa Magalhães Nascimento, regional superintendent of the Federal Police in Rondônia.

The PF reported that studies carried out by the corporation’s technical expertise team demonstrated the contamination of riverside dwellers and indigenous communities that live in or consume water and fish from regions with a high density of gold mining dredgers. The rates found, according to the Federal Police, were three times higher than the limit indicated by the World Health Organization.