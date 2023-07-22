Institution says that documents presented by the councilor do not prove the need for the size and that councilor activity is not risky

The Federal Police of Rio de Janeiro denied the councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) the renewal of their weapons license, which has expired. The politician has a 9mm Glock pistol.

At the twitterCarlos stated that threats to his and his family’s physical integrity have increased in recent years and, even so, several measures are being taken to reduce security.

In the request to the PF, to which the G1 had access, Carlos pointed out “effective need” of renewing the carrying of the pistol for being a councilor, an activity he considers risky, and for having “your head a bounty”. Attached to the request videos from social networks with threats to the family and links of news sites.

In the document, the institution, however, justified that the documentation presented by the councilor is not enough to prove the need to carry a weapon. He also said that his professional activity has no proven risk.

The request for renewal was made on July 4th and the period to appeal the decision ended at 23:59 on Friday (July 21st). O Power360 tries to contact the councilor’s team to obtain more information about the process, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text.

Valid for 5 years, the carrying of weapons “authorizes citizens to carry, transport and carry a firearm, discreetly, outside the premises of their residence or workplace”.

When making the request with the PF, it is necessary to “demonstrate the effective need to carry a firearm for carrying out a professional activity that poses a risk or threatens his physical integrity, by means of a statement containing a detailed description of the factual circumstances faced, the activities carried out and the personal criteria of the applicant, especially those that demonstrate evidence of potential risks to his life, safety or physical integrity”, says the legislation.