The Federal Police (PF) reported, in a statement released on Tuesday night (23), that, to date, there has only been one plea bargain in the investigations into the case involving the murder of councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes.

“The Federal Police informs that it has been carrying out investigations into the murders of councilor Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes for around eleven months. Throughout this period, the Federal Police worked in partnership with other bodies, notably the Public Ministry, with technical criteria and the necessary confidentiality of the measures carried out. To date, there has been a single statement in the investigation of the case, duly approved by the Judiciary.”

The complaint cited in the note is that of former military police officer Élcio de Queiroz, who drove the car used in the crime. You details of this accusation were made public in July last year and is the only one confirmed by the PF to date.

The PF demonstration comes after publications, by media outlets, which state that former military police officer Ronnie Lessa had accepted a plea agreement with the Federal Police and provided information that points to the person who ordered the crime.

The supposed news in the case provoked manifestations of Marielle's sister, the Minister of Racial Equality Anielle Franco. “I received the latest news related to the Marielle and Anderson case and I reaffirm what we have said since they took her from us: we will not rest until there is justice.”

The PF, however, does not confirm the information involving Lessa and added that it could compromise the investigations.

“The investigations remain confidential, with no scheduled end date. The dissemination and repercussion of information that does not match reality compromises investigative work and exposes citizens.”

Role of the press

Marielle's widow, councilor Mônica Benício, also spoke out about the recent chapters involving the crime. She criticized the actions of some press vehicles and journalists, who said they were more concerned with likes [curtidas]. “Subjects clickbait [caça-cliques] they begin to appear irresponsibly, with family members, with the investigations and elucidation of the case and with the democratic role that the press should have”.

Even so, she highlights that “the press has played and will play an extremely important role in the progress of investigations, in elucidating and penalizing those involved, executors and principals.”