Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2023 – 20:46

Federal Police chief Thiago Selling da Cunha, 40, was shot in the head this Tuesday, 15, in the community of Vila Zilda, in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, and is in serious condition.

He was hit while serving a search and seizure warrant. Two men were arrested red handed suspected of having shot. They had a submachine gun and a pistol.

The police officer was taken to Hospital Santo Amaro, in Guarujá, where he remains hospitalized with no forecast of discharge.

The Union of Federal Police in São Paulo (SINPF/SP) released a note of repudiation of the attack and demanded support from the authorities in the investigation of the case.

“It is intolerable that organized crime, marked out and sponsored by international drug trafficking, continues to occupy space in the Baixada Santista and take the lives of innocent people and police, whether civil, military or federal,” says the note signed by Susanna Do Val More, union president.

Guarujá is experiencing a public security crisis since a military police officer from Rota was killed in an operation, also in Vila Zilda, at the end of last month.

The National Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF) said in a note that it is monitoring the case and expects a “speedy and rigorous” punishment of the criminals.

“It is inadmissible that such attacks are perpetuated against federal police or any public security agents, targeting the Democratic Rule of Law itself in its fullness”, says the entity.