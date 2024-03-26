The investigation now goes to the MPF, which can request archiving, file a complaint or request additional measures

A Federal Police (Federal Police) in São Sebastião (SP) decided this Tuesday (26.mar.2024) not to indict the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his advisor and lawyer, Fabio Wajngarten, for harassing a humpback whale. The investigation has been completed. The information is from the news portal g1.

Now, the investigation is with the MPF (Federal Public Ministry). There are 3 possibilities for the body: it can request archiving, offer a complaint or request additional measures.

In your profile on Twitter, Wajngarten commented on the decision and thanked his lawyers.

Bolsonaro and Wajngarten gave a statement to the PF about the case on February 27. At the time, the former president denied having bothered the animal during his trip to the coast of São Paulo last year.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Videos that circulated on social media in June 2023 show a person in a Jet Ski close to a whale on the coast of São Paulo. The request of Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), on November 17, 2023, the MPF informed that it would monitor the PF police investigation.

For the organization, the former president is suspected of being the driver of the water vehicle. According to the prosecutor in the case, Marília Soares, the jet ski “with engine running reached approximately 15 meters” of the animal that was on the surface. Prior authorization is prohibited.

A Ibama ordinance 117from December 1996, says that “It is prohibited for vessels to approach any species of whale with an engine running less than 100 meters away from the animal”.