Operation investigates deviation of federal funds and targets Luanna Rezende, mayor of Vitorino Freire (MA) and sister of Juscelino Filho

The PF (Federal Police) launched this Friday (September 1, 2023) an operation against alleged embezzlement of federal funds at Codevasf (Development Company of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys). Sister of the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, the mayor of Vitorino Freire (MA), Luanna Rezende, is the target of the searches.

Federal police officers carry out 12 search and seizure warrants, issued by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in the cities of São Luís (MA), Vitorino Freire (MA) and Bacabal (MA).

With a budget of BRL 2.7 billion in 2022, Codevasf is one of the public companies most coveted by politicians. Linked to the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development, it develops sustainable irrigation projects for the watersheds in which it operates.

The state-owned company was created in 1974 to operate mainly around the São Francisco River, but, over time, its performance and budget increased.

This report will receive more information.