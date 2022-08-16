Operation Dark Cloud investigates attacks carried out in December 2021 against the ConectSUS system

The PF (Federal Police) launched Operation Dark Cloud this Tuesday (Aug.

Eight search and seizure warrants were carried out in the states of Minas Geris, Paraná, Paraíba and Santa Catarina. According to the PF, the attacks were carried out by a transnational criminal organization that commits crimes against public and private entities in Brazil, the United States, Portugal and Colombia.

The investigation was launched on December 10, 2021, when the Ministry of Health’s websites and apps suffered a hacker attack that affected the data system for more than a month.

When trying to access the system, a message appeared signed by the Lapsus$ Group stating that “the internal data of the systems was copied and deleted” and oriented contact for rescue. In addition to the ministry’s main page (saude.gov.br), other portals managed by Saúde, such as ConnectSUS (conectesus.saude.gov.br) and the Covid Portal (covid.saude.gov.br), and mobile applications stopped working.

At the time, the Conect SUS app was without access for 13 days, making it impossible to access proof of vaccination against covid-19. The ministry’s data system was re-established after more than 1 month down.

During the investigations, it was revealed that the group also improperly accessed the system of other government agencies. Are they:

Comptroller General of the Union;

Ministry of Economy;

Federal Institute of Paraná;

National Water and Sanitation Agency;

National School of Public Administration;

National Land Transport Agency;

Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden Research Institute;

National Electric Energy Agency;

Complementary Pension Fund for the Federal Public Servant; and

Federal Highway Police.

The investigation investigates crimes of criminal organization, invasion of a computer device, interruption of service, impediment to the restoration of systems, corruption of minors and money laundering.