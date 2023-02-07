(Reuters) – The Federal Police are carrying out arrest and search and seizure warrants on Tuesday in the new phase of the operation Lesa Pátria, regarding the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8 by radical supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro, reported the corporation in note

The PF said that three temporary arrest warrants, one preventive arrest warrant and six search and seizure warrants determined by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) are being served. All warrants are being fulfilled in the Federal District.

The Federal Police did not release the names of the targets of Tuesday’s operation, but sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that among those arrested is Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime, former head of the operational department of the Military Police of the DF, suspected of omission in the security planning.

The crimes being investigated by the PF are the violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement to crime, destruction and deterioration or destruction of specially protected property.

In total, including the previous phases of the operation, the PF reported having already served 16 preventive arrest warrants and 31 search and seizure warrants in five states and the Federal District.

(Reporting by Fernando Cardoso in São Paulo; Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro and Ricardo Brito in Brasilia)