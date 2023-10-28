Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/27/2023 – 21:39

The Internal Affairs Department of the Federal Police (PF) asked expert Willy Hauffe Neto, president of the Association of Federal Criminal Experts (APCF), for clarification after the entity released a note questioning the analysis of the video of hostilities against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Court. Federal (STF), at Rome airport.

The filming did not undergo technical expertise. A corporation agent was the one who produced the report delivered to the Supreme Court last month. The analysis was carried out from each frame of the video. As the images do not have sound, the work took into account body expressions and reactions from airport employees and passengers.

The APCF went public to claim that the procedure should have been carried out by criminal experts with expertise in the audiovisual area and ‘scientific rigor’.

“It is worrying that non-expert procedures can be received as if they were ‘expert evidence’, since they do not meet the legal premises, such as impartiality, suspicion and not necessarily having any confirmation bias, which are required of official experts of criminal nature”, says an excerpt from the note released by the entity on the 6th.

The initiative led the Federal Police to open a disciplinary record. This means that the case is under preliminary analysis. The association was notified to provide clarification and, based on the information that has already been sent, the PF Internal Affairs Department will decide whether or not to open an administrative process. The procedure was highlighted by Veja magazine and confirmed by Estadão.

The report on the images, shared by Italian authorities, concluded that businessman Roberto Mantovani ‘apparently’ hit Moraes’ son in the face with ‘hostility’.

The PF states that a normative instruction from the corporation’s general director, Andrei Passos, published in July, authorized employees designated by the case delegate to produce audiovisual evidence reports, except when there is a question about the authenticity of the material.

A wing of the Federal Police received the experts’ reaction poorly. The assessment is that, even indirectly, the released note gave ammunition to the businessmen’s defense. For investigators, although the investigation has not yet been completed, there is already enough evidence for a conviction.

WITH THE WORD, WILLY HAUFFE NETO

The report from the Estadão He tried to contact the president of the PF Criminal Experts Association, who did not respond.