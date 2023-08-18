According to the corporation, the target “self-proclaimed” as a member of Al-Qaeda and would have threatened the minister with death.

On the morning of this Thursday (17.Aug.2023), the PF (Federal Police) carried out an operation to investigate crimes of threat and “Promotion of Terrorism” in Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte, against a minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). O Can360 found out that he was Alexandre de Moraes. The corporation complied with the search and seizure warrant issued by the 8th Federal Court of Rio Grande do Norte. According to the PF, the target of the operation “self-titled” a member of the Al-Qaeda organization and allegedly cursed and threatened the judge with death on social media. In a statement, the corporation stated that the individual would have expressed the intention to explode a bomb on behalf of the group. The investigations run in secrecy.