By order of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the Federal Police (PF) opened on the morning of this Friday, 20th, the first stage of Operation Lesa Pátria to pre-emptively arrest eight suspects linked to the coup acts that took place on January 8th, when radicals invaded and destroyed the headquarters of the Three Powers, in the Federal District.

The PF offensive is still searching 16 addresses in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul and the Federal District. Operation Lesa Pátria targets alleged crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement to crime, destruction and deterioration or destruction of specially protected property.