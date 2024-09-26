Agency workers sold confidential data, used for irregular loans and withdrawals

This Thursday (September 26, 2024) the PF (Federal Police) served 17 preventive arrest warrants in 8 States and the Federal District. In addition, he carried out 29 search and seizure warrants in the fight against a criminal organization that was involved in fraudulently obtaining data from INSS (National Social Security Institute) beneficiaries.

According to the PF, the disjointed organization in Operation Data Market was made up of hackerswho accessed the INSS database and sold beneficiary information to third parties. This data was used for consultations or for criminal purposes, such as improperly taking out payroll loans and irregular withdrawals of social security benefits.

The invasion of the INSS system was carried out with the help of the agency’s own employees, who sold their access credentials. As a result, 3 INSS employees and an intern were also targets of the operation.

The warrants were carried out in São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Alagoas, Pará, Goiás, Distrito Federal, Paraná and Bahia. According to the PF, those involved may be liable for the crimes of criminal organization, corruption, hacking of computer devices, breach of functional secrecy, obtaining and selling confidential data and money laundering.

PROPERTY AND ACCOUNTS

Justice also acted to combat criminal organizations. The 4th Federal Criminal Court of Cascavel (PR) determined the kidnapping of 24 properties belonging to members of the gang. Balances in the bank accounts of those under investigation were also blocked, up to a value of R$34 million.

With information from Brazil Agency.