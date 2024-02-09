Investigation investigates alleged electoral crime; fake audios were produced by Artificial Intelligence

The PF (Federal Police) unleashed this Friday (Feb 9, 2024) an operation to identify the suspects involved in defaming the mayor of Manaus, David Almeida (Avante), in a fake audio montage using AI (Artificial Intelligence).

Operation Nirmata carries out 9 search and seizure warrants in Amazonas. The PF targets a designer, 3 advertising companies, the partners of these companies, and two other people identified as propagators of the fake audios.

This Friday, the operation, accompanied by MPF (Public Electoral Ministry) and the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association), seized computers and summoned 2 suspects to give testimony at the Federal Police Superintendency.

The technique, known as deep fake –in which someone's voice can be artificially recreated– was used to produce an audio of the mayor of Manaus attacking teachers who demonstrated in front of city hall at the end of 2023.

The case

David Almeida reported having been the target of fake news at the end of last year. In the audio attributed to him, teachers from the municipal education network are attacked by the mayor after holding a protest over the non-payment of the Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and Valorization of Education Professionals) allowance.

On December 22, 2023, the Federal Police opened an investigation to investigate alleged electoral defamation produced through AI. Since then, 2 suspects have already been interviewed and an examination was carried out on the digital file, which revealed audio manipulation.