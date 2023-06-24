Estadão Contenti

06/23/2023 – 21:40

The Federal Police (PF) concluded this Friday, the 23rd, Operation Prepori, to combat deforestation and the theft of wood from the Xingu Indigenous Park, an area that is home to 16 indigenous peoples and covers stretches of the municipalities of Feliz Natal, Nova Ubiratã , Paranatinga and União do Sul, all in the State of Mato Grosso. Tractors, machinery and a bullfighter truck (suitable for transporting wood logs) were destroyed. The damage resulting from the withdrawal and destruction of forest resources, added to the environmental degradation within the indigenous land, was estimated by the PF at R$ 1.7 billion.

According to the Federal Police in Mato Grosso, members of a gang that removes and sells wood from the park closed off access to it with tractors and tree trunks. For this reason, it was necessary to use helicopters to take the police to the places where the machines and trucks used to cut trees were and the camps where those responsible for deforestation were sheltering – an area called Entre Rios, in Nova Ubiratã.

The PF claims that the cutting of the wood is commanded by a criminal organization made up of loggers from the region and some indigenous leaders. The names of the members were not disclosed. The investigation into this group began with several complaints of illegal logging in the Entre Rios region made by the chiefs themselves and other leaders of the indigenous peoples of the park, according to the Letter of the 8th General Governance of the Xingu Indigenous Territory.

Prior to the operation, Federal Police experts used satellite images to identify a large number of recent logging clearings in a degraded area of ​​approximately 7,800 hectares. The extracted wood is worth BRL 170 million, says the PF. Burn scars were also found in areas of similar size.

During this Friday’s operation, agents found a large number of wooden esplanades with a large volume of freshly cut logs, patios for cutting chips and platforms made of high-value forest essences, such as itaúba, bat, cambará and angico.

The data, images and mapped trails will be part of a dossier on the degradation of the upper Xingu River valley that will reinforce the police investigation, to add evidence and request the arrest of the perpetrators, as well as the loss of their assets.

After the police action this Friday, the investigations will continue to hold accountable the financers and others involved in the illegal extraction of wood in the indigenous territory.

The name of the operation, Prepori, is a tribute to the chief and shaman of the Kayabi ethnic group, who played an important role in pacifying and consolidating the community of peoples in the Xingu Indigenous Park, created in 1961.
























