Operation Gameleira was launched by the PF (Federal Police) on the morning of this Wednesday (17 January 2024) with the aim of arresting a group responsible for crimes of illegal mining, usurpation of Union assets, illegal possession of explosives and criminal association armed.

Those involved work together with several local and foreign miners in the region of Jaguarari, Campo Formoso and Oliveira dos Brejinhos, in the State of Bahia.

Federal police officers discovered that the owners of a farm in Jaguarari, where several mining sites operated, organized and allowed the extraction of green quartz without any environmental license or authorization from the ANM (National Mining Agency).

The mining was done through the payment of amounts. The extracted mineral was exported to China in containers through the Port of Salvador.

Illegal Mining

Since the early hours of this Wednesday (January 17), more than 70 federal police officers have been carrying out preventive arrest warrants, international arrest warrants and search and seizure warrants in the Bahian cities of Salvador, Campo Formoso, Jaguarari and Oliveira dos Brejinhos, in addition to Petrolina, in Pernambuco.

According to the PF, those investigated will be responsible for the crimes of illegal mining, usurpation of Union assets, illegal possession of explosives and armed criminal association, whose combined sentences exceed 15 years in prison.

With information from Brazil Agency.