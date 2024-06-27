2 preventive arrest warrants were issued, but the targets are abroad; former CEO Miguel Gutierrez is one of the targets of the action

The PF (Federal Police) launched an operation this Thursday (June 27, 2024) against the former directors of American stores for fraud worth R$25.3 billion. Second note from the corporation, 2 preventive arrest warrants were issued, but the targets – former CEOs João Guerra Duarte Neto and Miguel Gutierrez – are abroad.

The operation was named Disclosure, a capital market term referring to the provision of information. The searches and seizures were carried out at 15 addresses linked to the retailer’s former directors in Rio.

The company’s former executives are being investigated for market manipulation and use of privileged information. The maneuvers would have caused losses to shareholders, mainly minority shareholders.

The investigations advanced after the plea bargains of former directors of Lojas Americanas Marcelo da Silva Nunes and Flávia Pereira Carneiro Mota. The statements provided the basis for the operation this Thursday (June 27), authorized by the 10th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro.

Read the list of all targets of the PF operation: