Suspects allegedly caused fires in areas belonging to the Union for cattle farming, causing damages exceeding R$220 million

THE PF (Federal Police) held this Friday (20.Sep.2024) the Operation Prometheus in Corumbá, Mato Grosso do Sul, to combat environmental crimes in the Pantanal.

The operation was carried out with the support of Ibama (Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) and the Iagro (State Agency for Animal and Plant Health Defense). The action aims to combat criminal fires, deforestation and illegal exploitation of federal lands.

During the operation, 7 search and seizure warrants were served. All were authorized by the Federal Court of Corumbá, based on investigations into fires that occurred this year.

The illegal occupation of the area already totals 6,419.72 hectares and has been used for economic exploitation through livestock farming, according to the Federal Police. Investigations indicated the presence of at least 2,100 head of cattle in the area owned by the Union. However, it is estimated that the total number of animals in the region during the period under investigation exceeds 7,200.

The PF estimated that the illegal exploitation caused damages exceeding R$ 220 million. Those involved may be accused of causing fires in forest areas, deforestation, illegal exploitation of public areas, ideological falsehood, land grabbing and formation of a criminal association.

“PROMETHEUS”

The operation was named Prometheus in allusion to the character from Greek mythology who, when stealing fire from the gods and giving it to humanity, ended up being punished by Zeus due to the misuse of this power.