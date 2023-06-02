Corporation investigates suspects for sharing racist material and violent extremism on Telegram channel

The PF (Federal Police) served this Friday (2.Jun.2023) 2 search and seizure warrants against members of a neo-Nazi group on Telegram. The operation, named Bedel, was carried out in São Paulo and Petrolina (PE).

They are suspected of planning attacks on schools. According to the corporation, the 2 men are investigated for corruption of minors and sharing anti-Semitic, racist and violent extremist material. Here’s the full from the PF note (247 KB).

The investigation began after the attack on two schools in Aracruz (ES), on November 25, 2022, which killed 4 people and injured 13 others.

Soon after, the perpetrator of the attacks, a 16-year-old youth, was arrested by the Civil Police of Espírito Santo, who shared the investigation with the PF.

Police found that the teenager participated in a Telegram group with violent content. According to the PF, murder tutorials, videos of violent deaths, explosives manufacturing, promotion of hatred towards minorities and neo-Nazi ideals were shared. The corporation believes that the content may have induced the young man to commit the crimes.

The data on the suspected groups was delivered by Telegram to the PF on April 21. The company provided the material in compliance with a determination by the Federal Court of Espírito Santo, which established a 24-hour deadline for the delivery of content under penalty of suspension of the application in Brazil and a daily fine of R$ 100,000.

“The investigation showed that the violent extremism content files found on the minor’s cell phone were downloaded from the application channel in which he participated”, says the PF.

The corporation further claims that the “the use of the swastika cross on the minor’s clothing at the time of the attack demonstrates the influence of the neo-Nazi ideology received by the app group, reinforcing the thesis that the attack was committed for reasons of intolerance to race, color and religion in order to provoke terror social security, which constitutes the crime of terrorism”.

“Despite the low level of cooperation from the messaging application company in providing the necessary data to identify the group’s participants, the Federal Police identified two members”, says the PF. According to the corporation, the 2 men actively interacted with posts with racist and anti-Zionist content.

If added together, the penalties for the investigated crimes reach 72 years in prison.