Agents serve 8 preventive arrest warrants and 13 search and seizure warrants in 5 states

The PF (Federal Police) is carrying out this Tuesday (14.Feb.2023) the 6th phase of the operation Lesa Pátria against suspected involvement in the extremist acts of the 8th of January.

In all, 8 preventive arrest warrants and 13 search and seizure warrants issued by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) will be carried out. The agents carry out searches in Minas Gerais, Goiás, Paraná, Sergipe and São Paulo.

“The investigations are still ongoing and the operation Lesa Pátria becomes permanent, with periodic updates on the number of court orders issued, people captured and fugitives”, said the PF in note.

The suspects are investigated for the crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement to crime, destruction and deterioration or destruction of specially protected property, as per the penal code.

previous stages

Until the last phase of the operation, on February 7, the PF served 18 preventive arrest warrants, 3 temporary arrest warrants and 37 search and seizure warrants during the Lesa Pátria operation.

The 5th phase led to the arrest of 4 PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District) agents who were allegedly involved in the extremist acts of January 8th.

Among those arrested is the colonel of the Military Police of the Federal District Jorge Eduardo Naime Barreto, responsible for the sector that planned the security of the Esplanada dos Ministérios on the day of the acts. In addition to him, the following were arrested:

Captain Josiel Pereira César;

Major Flávio Silvestre de Alencar;

Lieutenant Rafael Pereira Martins

On February 3, agents carried out the 4th phase of the operation in 5 states and in the Federal District. In all, 3 preventive arrest warrants and 14 search and seizure warrants were served in the states of Rondônia, Goiás, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Mato Grosso and the Federal District.

O Power360 found that one of those arrested at this stage was the former president of the CDL (Chamber of Shopkeepers) of Rio Verde (GO), Lucimário Benedito Camargo, known as Mário Furacão. Former State Representative Candidate William Ferreira da Silvaknown as “Weather Man” was also arrested in Rondônia. An unidentified Federal Senate legislative police officer was one of the search and seizure targets in the operation.

On January 27, the corporation carried out the 3rd phase of the operation in Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Espírito Santo and the Federal District. The agents served 11 arrest warrants and 27 search and seizure warrants.

Former President’s Nephew Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus, Léo Índio, was one of the targets of the last phase. O Power360 found that PF (Federal Police) agents served a search and seizure warrant at his residence.

The 2nd phase of Lesa Pátria was carried out on January 23rd with the arrest of Antônio Cláudio Alves Ferreira, who invaded the Planalto Palace and destroyed a 17th century clock during the acts of January 8th. Ferreira was arrested in Uberlândia (MG) and taken to the headquarters of the Federal Police Superintendence in Brasília.

The operation was launched on January 20. In the 1st phase, 8 preventive arrest warrants and 16 search and seizure warrants were served, issued by the STF, in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul and the Federal District.

Invasion of the Three Powers

Around 3 pm on January 8, right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça”, made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in Brazilian soccer team T-shirts, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claimed to be patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

before the invasion

The organization of the movement had been previously monitored by the federal government, which had determined the use of the National Force in the region. On the morning of January 8, 3 buses of security agents were deployed on the Esplanade. But they were not enough to contain the invasion of the radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses and hundreds of cars and people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from Praça dos Três Poderes.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

During the day, police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanade. Each access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

against squid

Since the election results, right-wing extremists have camped in front of barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in the federal capital.