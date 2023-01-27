Agents serve 11 arrest warrants and 27 search and seizure warrants against suspects involved in the January 8 acts

The PF (Federal Police) launched this Friday (27.jan.2023) the 3rd phase of the operation Lesa Pátria against suspected involvement in the extremist acts of 8 January.

In all, 11 arrest warrants and 27 search and seizure warrants issued by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) will be served. The agents carry out searches in Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Espírito Santo and the Federal District.

This report will receive more information.