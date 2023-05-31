Action was carried out in the last 2 days in the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau Indigenous Land and caused damage of R$ 2 million to criminals

On Monday (29.May.2023) and this Tuesday (30.May) the PF (Federal Police) carried out the 2nd phase of the operation to combat illegal mining in the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau Indigenous Land, located in Rondônia. The action was initiated in May and has already caused damage of around R$ 6 million to the offenders.

According to the corporation, 50 federal police officers were designated, in addition to employees of Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Natural Resources) and MPF (Federal Public Ministry) for this phase of the operation. In addition, PF agents had the support of CAOP (Operational Aviation Command), which helped monitor illegal activities in the region.

Materials found in the mines, such as machinery and engines, were seized and destroyed, causing damages of up to R$ 2 million.

“The operation is supported by the Argument of Non-compliance with Fundamental Precept nº 709, which recognizes the importance of protecting and preserving indigenous territories as an integral part of the country’s cultural and environmental heritage”says an excerpt from note published by the PF.

Criminals will be able to answer for the crimes of theft, receiving and criminal association, in addition to other crimes provided for in the Environmental Crimes Law, such as illegal transport of wood and destruction of native forest, and crimes against Union property. The penalty can reach 15 years in prison.