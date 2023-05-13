Information was reported by the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, in a Senate hearing

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara stated that the operation of the PF (Federal Police) together with Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) has already blocked R$ 138 million from criminal groups linked to illegal mining in indigenous territory Yanomami, in Roraima.

“We still have a lot to do to eliminate illegal mining in the Yanomami indigenous land”, said the minister during a hearing at the Senate Human Rights Commission on Wednesday (May 10, 2023).

Sônia Guajajara also listed other interministerial actions carried out in the indigenous land since January:

43 arrests made;

BRL 138 million blocked;

40 search and seizure warrants;

70 ferries, 18 planes, 2 helicopters, 12 vessels, 169 engines and 33 power generators out of use;

735 kilos of cassiterite seized;

327 immobilized camps; It is

2 unused logistical support ports.

She stated that measures to combat mining must be carried out jointly by all entities of the federation: Union, States and municipalities. “The fight for indigenous peoples is a fight that guarantees life”he declared.

Guajajara also criticized mining activity on indigenous lands. “We are seeing the result of mining in indigenous territories. It is not the practice of indigenous peoples to practice mining, prospecting.”