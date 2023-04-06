The parts valued at R$ 16.5 million arrived at the PF headquarters in Brasília; Bolsonaro testified this Wednesday (5.Apr)

The PF (Federal Police) began an investigation into the Saudi jewels seized by the Federal Revenue in a government entourage Jair Bolsonaro (PL). As found out by Power360, the parts valued at R$ 16.5 million were sent to the corporation last week. This Wednesday (5.Apr.2023), the former president deposed for 3 hours on the jewelry case.