The PF (Federal Police) asked for the breach of banking and tax secrecy of the former first lady and president of PL Mulher, Michelle Bolsonaro. The corporation already asked on Friday (11.Aug.2023) to break the same secrecy of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The information was released by CNN.

Furthermore, as per the Power360 As it turned out, the PF wants Bolsonaro and his wife to testify in the investigation that investigates the alleged attempt to sell gifts delivered by foreign delegations.

In telephone conversations revealed by the PF, Bolsonaro’s former assistant, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, and his former adviser, Marcelo Câmara, claim that the former first lady “it disappeared” with one of the gifts received by the then Chief Executive.

“The messages reveal that, despite the restrictions, possibly other gifts received by former President JAIR BOLSONARO may have been diverted and sold without respecting legal restrictions, even emphasizing that ‘one that was with DONA MICHELLE disappeared’”, says the PF report, which showed the content of an exchange of messages between Câmara and Cid.

The report is in the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), who authorized searches at addresses of military personnel linked to the former president. Here’s the full of the decision (3 MB).

To the Power360Michelle’s defense stated that she will officially speak out on Monday (14.Aug) after asking for access to the file, but that the former first lady is “quiet”. “There is not and never was anything irregular or illicit”declared attorney Daniel Bialski.

BOLSONARO’S JEWELS

The PF carried out on Friday (11.Aug) searches at addresses of military personnel linked to former president Jair Bolsonaro in an investigation into the alleged attempt to sell gifts delivered by foreign delegations.

The searches are part of the Supreme Court’s inquiry into the activities of digital militias.

Targets were: reserve general Mauro Lourena Cid, father of Mauro Cid; Second Lieutenant Osmar Crivelatti; and Bolsonaro’s former lawyer, Frederick Wassef. The searches were authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The decision relies on a report from the corporation that indicates that a Rolex watch, a Saudi gift, was delivered to Bolsonaro and later sold in the US. Former President’s Lawyer Frederick Wassef would have repurchased the watch in the North American country to deliver it to the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) for a value greater than that of the sale.

In addition, the document shows messages from Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid about him having arranged with his father, General Lourena Cid, to deliver US$ 25,000 in cash to Bolsonaro so as not to “movement” in the ex-president’s account.

