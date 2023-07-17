The request was made by the corporation’s attaché in Rome directly to the Italian police; countries have cooperation agreement

A Federal Police (Federal Police) asked for footage from the security cameras at Rome’s international airport, after the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes was harassed by 3 Brazilians.



The request for the images was made by the PF attaché in Rome and sent directly to the Italian police. Countries have international cooperation agreement. As found out by Power360the process may take a few days to complete.

Alex Zanatta Bignotto, one of the suspects of harassing Moraes, denied on Sunday (16.Jul.2023), in a statement to the PF, that he had uttered offenses to the magistrate. As found out by Power360Zanatta said he had only one “chance encounter” with the minister.

The PF is also investigating two other people involved in the case, who are Zanatta’s parents-in-law: businessman Roberto Mantovani Filho and his wife, Andreia Mantovani. To the Power360, Mantovani confirmed that he saw Moraes at Rome International Airport, but said he would wait for official notification of the accusation against him and his family to give his version of the episode. He declined to comment on the verbal abuse or the alleged physical assault on the minister’s son.

THE CASE

Moraes was returning from a lecture at the International Law Forum, held at University of Sienawhen he was harassed by the group, according to the PF.

The suspects allegedly cursed the minister of “bandit, communist and bought”. Roberto Mantovani would even have physically attacked Moraes’ son with a blow to the face, when he intervened in the discussion in defense of his father.

The 3 Brazilians identified as Roberto Mantovani, Andreia Mantovani and Alex Zanatta landed on Saturday morning (July 15) at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. PF agents were on site at the time of disembarkation. Now, the corporation is investigating whether there was a crime against honor and threat.