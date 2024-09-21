Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 20/09/2024 – 22:05

The Federal Police (PF) arrested this Friday, the 20th, the announcer Jonatas Henrique Pimenta, PRTB candidate for city councilor of Olímpia, in the metropolitan region of São José do Rio Preto. Accused of participating in the coup acts of January 8th, Pimenta had an open preventive arrest warrant for failing to comply with precautionary measures imposed by the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes.

THE State sought Jonatas’ defense, but had not received a response by the time this text was published.

Jonatas is being investigated for being one of the Bolsonaro supporters who participated in the vandalism of the buildings of the Three Powers on January 8, 2023. He was arrested in Brasília after the attacks and spent two months in the Papuda Penitentiary. He was released on parole in March of last year, under the obligation to comply with precautionary measures.

On July 31, Moraes demanded his new arrest after Jonatas failed to comply with precautionary measures. According to the STF, he broke his electronic ankle bracelet last month and was therefore considered a fugitive.

Jonatas was not convicted for his participation in the coup. His trial has not yet been scheduled by the Supreme Court. Therefore, his arrest is preventive in nature.

He was a candidate for city councilor in Olímpia for the PRTB and had his registration approved by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). He declared having R$136,000 in assets, of which R$130,000 was a house in the municipality and R$6,000 was a motorcycle.

On social media, Jonatas published campaign images, associating his image with that of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In one of the posts, he highlighted the former president’s visit to Olímpia on August 23.