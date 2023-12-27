admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 12/27/2023 – 13:39

The Federal Police arrested this Tuesday, 26th, and on Wednesday, 27th, two men wanted internationally for drug trafficking who were hiding in Brazilian territory. One of them, captured on Tuesday, is Portuguese and was in Praia Grande, on the south coast of São Paulo. The other was Uruguayan and was in a gated community in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná.

Both men, whose identities have not been released, were on the International Criminal Police Organization's (Interpol) Red Spot list, a request that is made to law enforcement agencies around the world to locate and provisionally arrest someone pending “extradition, surrender or similar legal action”, as defined by the Brazilian PF.

The Portuguese was convicted of drug trafficking in his home country. He would be involved in a scheme to send cocaine from Brazil to Europe. “The Request for Preventive Detention for Extradition purposes was formulated by the Interpol National Central Office in Brasília/DF, based on information from Red Diffusion included by the Portuguese authorities”, says the PF.

The arrest warrant was issued by the Federal Supreme Court and the Portuguese man was sent to the PF headquarters in São Paulo, where he will remain until definitive extradition to Portugal.

The Uruguayan is “one of the biggest drug traffickers in Uruguay”, according to the PF, and a fugitive from Paraguayan justice, where his preventive arrest for drug trafficking, criminal association and money laundering was ordered in March 2022.

He had been hiding in South American countries and came to Brazil to attend the birth of his son, whose mother would be a Bolivian citizen, according to PF investigations.

The man is, supposedly, the brother of the most wanted by Uruguayan justice for international drug trafficking and worked with him, intermediating his brother's constant trips from Bolivia to Paraguay.

He was also responsible for illicit transactions between drug-supplying criminal organizations.

Both brothers would be part of the Primer Cartel Uruguayo criminal group, with strong financial power, to the point of co-opting agents who worked at the Paraguayan Interpol – three of them were arrested at the end of November, according to the Public Ministry of Paraguay, in information provided by the Brazilian PF.

“The arrest and search and seizure warrants carried out this Tuesday were issued by the Federal Supreme Court, at the request of the General Coordination of Police Cooperation of the PF (CGCPOL/DCI). The prisoner was identified in the operation Ultranza Py as a key player in sending narcotics from South America to Europe”, says the PF.

The brother of the Uruguayan arrested in Brazil remains at large. He is wanted by several international agencies, such as the European, Europol, the American, DEA and Interpol itself.