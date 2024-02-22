Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/22/2024 – 21:54

The Federal Police (PF) reported having executed nine search and seizure warrants this Wednesday, 21st, in the cities of Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte, Quixeré and Aquiraz, in Ceará. The PF says that the action targeted “possibly those involved in providing support” to two inmates who escaped from the federal prison located in the city of Rio Grande do Norte last week.

One person was arrested under a temporary arrest warrant requested by the PF in Mossoró. In the same city, during the searches, a person with a previous outstanding arrest warrant was located and detained. “In one of the residences targeted by the searches (in Aquiraz), there were drugs, weapons and ammunition. There was an arrest in the act,” the police reported, making a total of three prisoners.

According to the Estadãoon the morning of this Thursday, 22nd, the prisoner detained under a warrant was submitted to a custody hearing and his arrest was maintained.

“Cell phones and a vehicle were also seized, which was allegedly used to help criminals supply weapons to be used in the escape,” the PF added in a statement.

The agency detailed that, in addition to the police investigation, the recapture operation remains ongoing, “integrated by the National Secretariat for Penal Policies (Senappen/MJSP), Federal Police, Federal Highway Police, Rio Grande do Norte Penitentiary Administration Secretariat and Secretariat of Public Security of Rio Grande do Norte, represented by the Military Police, Civil Police and Fire Department”.

There is still reinforcement of the National Public Security Force, in addition to police officers from the States of Ceará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí and Goiás, the PF pointed out.

The search for Deibson Cabral Nascimento, 34, and Rogério Mendonça, 36, the first inmates to escape from a federal prison in the history of Brazil, reached its ninth day this Thursday. According to investigations, they are members of the criminal faction Comando Vermelho. The conditions of the escape are investigated by the Federal Police.

O Estadão revealed that the federal government hired a company in the name of an “orange man” to carry out maintenance work at the prison, which was undergoing at least three interventions when two prisoners escaped. There was internal movement to expand the sunbathing patio, to adapt the reception of visitors and, also, to expand the accommodation for criminal police officers.