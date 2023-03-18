Agents served warrants against a criminal organization that recruited women and teenagers to be exploited in mines

The PF (Federal Police) is carrying out this Saturday (18.Mar.2023) an operation to investigate and arrest suspects of participating in a criminal organization that recruited women and teenagers to be sexually exploited in illegal mines in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima.

According to the corporation, investigations began after it was discovered that a 15-year-old girl rescued last week was being sexually exploited in the mines. With the information, the police were able to identify the alleged members of a criminal organization that would be taking women and adolescents to the region.

The recruiters contacted the victims through social networks through fake profiles and offered high-paying job opportunities in various areas in the mines, including prostitution. After accepting the proposal, the women were taken by a private driver of the group to a clandestine airstrip, where they would board a plane that would take them to the mining area.

Upon arriving at the scene, the victims were informed that they would be charged for the cost of transportation and, therefore, would be indebted to the criminal organization.

Expenses with food and housing were also charged by the suspects and women and teenagers were prevented from leaving the place until they paid the debt. Victims performed up to 15 programs a night and suffered threats if they did not engage in prostitution.

In all, agents serve 4 temporary arrest warrants and 4 search and seizure requests in Boa Vista (RR). The main suspects in the crime are two sisters and the husband of one of them.