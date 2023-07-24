Agents also serve 7 search and seizure warrants in Rio de Janeiro; Dino talks about “advance”

The PF (Federal Police) arrested this Monday (July 24, 2023) a suspect for involvement in the death of councilor Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ) and driver Anderson Gomes. Corporation agents also served 7 search and seizure warrants in Rio de Janeiro, within the scope of Operation Élpis.

In your profile on Twitter, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said that the Justice “advance” in the investigation of homicides committed in March 2018.

“Today, the Federal Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office advanced in the investigation into the homicides of councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes, in addition to the attempted murder of publicist Fernanda Chaves. One preventive arrest warrant and seven search and seizure warrants were served,” published Dino.

On March 14, 2018, an attack killed Rio de Janeiro councilor and human rights activist Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Pedro Gomes. The car in which Marielle was – driven by Anderson – was shot 13 times in downtown Rio. After 5 years, it is still not known who ordered the crime.

The investigations led to the arrest of 2 perpetrators: retired military police officer Ronnie Lessa, for shooting the councilor; and the driver and former military police officer Élcio de Queiro, who would be driving the car that chased the victims. The reasons for the execution remain unknown.