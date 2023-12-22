According to the corporation, the man worked for Rubem Dario da Silva Villar, the “Colombia”, investigated for the murders

The PF (Federal Police) arrested this Friday (Dec 22, 2023) the man who worked as a private security guard for Rubem Dario da Silva Villar, known as “Colombia”, investigated for the murders of indigenous man Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips, in June 2022.

The arrest in the act for illegal possession of a firearm took place during the execution of the search and seizure warrant at the residence of the person being investigated, as part of the investigations investigating the double homicide. A PT 58 HC Taurus pistol was found with the number shaved off and six 380 caliber ammunition.

The weapon and ammunition were seized and the prisoner was taken to the Federal Police Station in Tabatinga (AM), where he will remain at the disposal of the Federal Court.

Remember the case

Bruno and Dom were killed on June 5, 2022, victims of an ambush, while traveling by boat through the Vale do Javari region, in Amazonas. The duo was last seen while traveling from the São Rafael community to the city of Atalaia do Norte (AM), where they would meet with indigenous leaders and riverside communities. Their bodies were recovered 10 days later. They were buried in a dense forest area, about 3 km from the Itacoaí river channel.

Identified and detained, Amarildo, Jefferson and Oseney were denounced for murdering and hiding the victims' bodies. The Federal Court in Amazonas determined that the murder defendants are brought before a popular jury.

During the investigations, Rubem Dario da Silva Villar, “Colombia”, was indicted as the mastermind of the murders, as well as others involved in the criminal scheme. Colombia is arrested in Manaus for forging identity documents and heading an armed transnational criminal organization, in another investigation that investigated illegal fishing and smuggling.

As investigations continued, it was found in several documents that Colombia had an armed security guard and was running his criminal organization through information received by this security guard.

With information from Brazil Agency