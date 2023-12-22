Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 19:00

This Friday, the 22nd, the Federal Police arrested a man appointed as private security guard for Rubem Dario da Silva Villar, from Colombia, indicted as the alleged mastermind behind the murders of indigenous man Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips.

The man was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm when the Federal Police searched his home as part of investigations into the homicides that occurred on June 5, 2022, in the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land.

The PF found a PT 58 HC Taurus pistol with the number scratched off and six 380-caliber ammunition at the Colombia security guard's house. The weapon and ammunition were seized and the prisoner was taken to the Federal Police Station in Tabatinga.

The PF reached the arrested suspect this Friday after collecting information, including documents, that Colombia had an armed security guard. According to investigators, it was through information provided by the arrested security guard that Colombia headed an alleged armed transnational criminal organization specializing in illegal fishing and smuggling.